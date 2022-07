The Mets have selected Morabito with the 75th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A 5-foot-11 prep infielder from Virginia, Morabito has a chance to be a plus runner with an above-average hit tool. He has a compact swing with impressive bat speed that could eventually lend itself to double-digit homer power. Morabito's defensive future is uncertain, but he could end up at second base.