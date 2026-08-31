The Mets recalled Morabito from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

He will grab the roster spot vacated by Luis Robert, who is headed to Baltimore via waiver claim. Morabito was in the majors briefly earlier this season, going 0-for-11 with nine strikeouts at the plate. The 23-year-old has slashed .254/.355/.388 with 13 home runs and 42 stolen bases across 114 contests for Syracuse this season. With Robert no longer around and Juan Soto limited to designated hitter duty for now, Morabito could see some reps in the outfield down the stretch.