Tropeano was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Friday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Tropeano bounced between the majors and minors for the Giants before being designated for assignment in early June. In six innings at the major-league level this season, he's allowed just one earned run on four hits, but his 2:2 K:BB isn't particularly encouraging. Tommy Hunter (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear a spot for Tropeano on the 40-man roster.