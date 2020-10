Tropeano was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Tropeano was waived by the Pirates despite posting a strong 1.15 ERA in 15.2 innings of relief this season. That performance came with strong underlying numbers, including a 28.8 percent strikeout rate and a 6.1 percent walk rate. He should have a shot at a medium-leverage role in New York, though he's not particularly likely to pick up his first career save.