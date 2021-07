Tropeano was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The right-hander was sent back to Triple-A after serving as the 27th man during Wednesday's doubleheader against the Brewers, and he'll rejoin the big-league roster in a longer-term capacity Thursday. Tropeano should be a long-relief option for the final four games heading into the All-Star break. Robert Stock was optioned to Syracuse in a corresponding move.