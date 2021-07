Tropeano was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was claimed off waivers by the Mets in mid-June and will receive his first big-league opportunity with the team. Tropeano could work in long relief Sunday should Marcus Stroman or Corey Oswalt deliver a short start. Tropeano should head back to Triple-A following the twin bill.