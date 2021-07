The Mets recalled Tropeano from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Wednesday's game in Cincinnati, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Tropeano will provide the Mets with a multi-inning relief arm after short starts by Taijuan Walker, Jerad Eickhoff and Robert Stock in each of the past three games have taxed the bullpen. The 30-year-old right-hander has made five appearances for the Mets this season, giving up two earned runs in eight innings.