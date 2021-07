Tropeano has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Tropeano was brought up to serve as the extra man during Sunday's twin bill against the Yankees but returned to Syracuse without pitching in either game. He'll rejoin the big club once again Wednesday, but pending another transaction, he'll be sent back down following Game 2.