Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Activated for Sunday's start
Syndergaard (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Braves.
Syndergaard landed on the injured list June 16 with the hamstring strain but is set to rejoin the Mets after one rehab start with Low-A Brooklyln. The 26-year-old had a 4.55 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 93:24 K:BB over 95 innings prior to going down with the injury.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: On track to return Sunday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans nine in rehab start•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Could return Sunday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Feels great after bullpen session•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Tossing bullpen session Saturday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Takes part in agility drills•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...