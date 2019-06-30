Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Activated for Sunday's start

Syndergaard (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Braves.

Syndergaard landed on the injured list June 16 with the hamstring strain but is set to rejoin the Mets after one rehab start with Low-A Brooklyln. The 26-year-old had a 4.55 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 93:24 K:BB over 95 innings prior to going down with the injury.