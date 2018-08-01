Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Activated from DL

Syndergaard (illness) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's start against Washington, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Syndergaard has rejoined the rotation after dealing with hand, foot and mouth disease that cost him a start against the Padres last week. In a corresponding move, the Mets optioned Tim Peterson back to Triple-A. Through 13 starts this year, Syndergaard has compiled a 2.89 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with a 10.0 K/9.