Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Activated from DL
Syndergaard (illness) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's start against Washington, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Syndergaard has rejoined the rotation after dealing with hand, foot and mouth disease that cost him a start against the Padres last week. In a corresponding move, the Mets optioned Tim Peterson back to Triple-A. Through 13 starts this year, Syndergaard has compiled a 2.89 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with a 10.0 K/9.
