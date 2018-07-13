Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Activated from DL

Syndergaard (finger) was reinstated from the disabled list ahead of his start versus Washington on Friday.

As expected, Syndergaard will come off the shelf after spending the past seven weeks recovering from a strained ligament in his right index finger. Over 11 starts this year, he's logged a 3.06 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 76:13 K:BB across 64.2 innings. In a corresponding move, P.J. Conlon was optioned to the minors.