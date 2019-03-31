Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Allows four runs in season debut
Syndergaard gave up four runs on seven hits over six innings during Saturday's win over the Nationals. He struck out seven, walked none and did not factor in the decision.
Syndergaard's first start of 2019 was an unremarkable one as he gave up four extra-base hits, including a solo home run to Victor Robles. The 26-year-old next lines up to take the mound Thursday and will face the Nationals again.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Dominates Astros•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Racks up K's against Marlins•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Shaky command in second start•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Hits 99 mph in spring debut•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Making spring debut Monday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Gets arbitration raise from Mets•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...