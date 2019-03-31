Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Allows four runs in season debut

Syndergaard gave up four runs on seven hits over six innings during Saturday's win over the Nationals. He struck out seven, walked none and did not factor in the decision.

Syndergaard's first start of 2019 was an unremarkable one as he gave up four extra-base hits, including a solo home run to Victor Robles. The 26-year-old next lines up to take the mound Thursday and will face the Nationals again.