Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Allows three runs in return
Syndergaard did not factor into the decision against the Braves on Sunday, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five.
Pitching in the majors for the first time in 15 days due to a hamstring injury, Syndergaard was one out away from a quality start despite allowing 10 baserunners. He struggled at times with his control -- the three walks tied a season-high -- but managed to keep Atlanta batters on their heels, inducing 17 swinging strikes. The 26-year-old has improved his numbers after struggling through April but still holds an uncharacteristic 4.56 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 16 starts. He'll close out the first half with a home matchup against Philadelphia on Sunday.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Activated for Sunday's start•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: On track to return Sunday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans nine in rehab start•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Could return Sunday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Feels great after bullpen session•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Tossing bullpen session Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...