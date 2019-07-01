Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Allows three runs in return

Syndergaard did not factor into the decision against the Braves on Sunday, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five.

Pitching in the majors for the first time in 15 days due to a hamstring injury, Syndergaard was one out away from a quality start despite allowing 10 baserunners. He struggled at times with his control -- the three walks tied a season-high -- but managed to keep Atlanta batters on their heels, inducing 17 swinging strikes. The 26-year-old has improved his numbers after struggling through April but still holds an uncharacteristic 4.56 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 16 starts. He'll close out the first half with a home matchup against Philadelphia on Sunday.