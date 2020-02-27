Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Already touching 99
Syndergaard needed only 18 pitches (14 strikes) to breeze through two innings against the Astros on Wednesday, and his fastball was topping out at 99 mph, Kevin Kernan of The New York Post reports.
The right-hander has made an effort in the early part of the spring to improve his flexibility and smooth out his mechanics, and so far the program appears to be working. "I'm trying to lead with my hips to get some leverage and momentum down the mound," Syndergaard said of the drills he's been doing with new pitching coaches Jeremy Hefner and Jeremy Accardo. "There are different ways to attack it.'' Thor was also pleased with the velocity and action on his slider during Wednesday's outing. Syndergaard's numbers took a step backwards last season, although he did throw a career-high 197.2 innings, and if he can combine his 2019 workload with his 2016 ratios (2.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 10.7 K/9, 5.1 K/BB) he could put himself in the running for a Cy Young.
