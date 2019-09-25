Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Another mediocre start

Syndergaard gave up four runs on 10 hits and zero walks while striking out seven in five innings Tuesday against the Marlins. He did not factor in the decision.

He has not closed the season in encouraging fashion. This was his fourth straight start surrendering exactly four runs while failing to log six innings. If the Mets keep everyone on turn, Syndergaard will start Sunday against the Braves on the final day of the season.

