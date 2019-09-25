Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Another mediocre start
Syndergaard gave up four runs on 10 hits and zero walks while striking out seven in five innings Tuesday against the Marlins. He did not factor in the decision.
He has not closed the season in encouraging fashion. This was his fourth straight start surrendering exactly four runs while failing to log six innings. If the Mets keep everyone on turn, Syndergaard will start Sunday against the Braves on the final day of the season.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Yields four runs in no-decision•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Saddled with eighth loss•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Gives up four runs in five innings•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Blanks Nats for 10th win•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Implodes against Cubs•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Six shutout innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...