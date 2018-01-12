Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Avoids arbitration with Mets

Syndergaard agreed to a one-year, $2.975 million deal with the Mets on Friday, avoiding arbitration, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

He can earn up to $3.05 million in incentives in his first year of arbitration, including a $50,000 bonus if he makes the All-Star team. Arm injuries limited him in 2017, but Syndergaard is expected to be ready to go for spring training. He has yet to eclipse the 200-inning mark as a pro, and seems unlikely to do so this year, considering he logged just 33.1 innings in 2017. However, he could offer elite production on a per-inning basis, which is why he is being drafted early in the third round of standard leagues (35.5 NFBC ADP).