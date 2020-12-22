Syndergaard (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $9.7 million contract with the Mets on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The dollar amount is the same Syndergaard was scheduled to make in 2020 before salaries were slashed due to the shortened schedule. It's no surprise to see him fail to earn a raise, as he missed the entirety of the campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March. The righty is reportedly progressing well in his recovery, though a typical return timeline would keep him on the shelf until at least late in the first half of the upcoming season.