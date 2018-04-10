Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Battled blister but not concerned
Syndergaard dealt with a blister during Monday's start, but said the issue was "irrelevant", Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Syndergaard claimed to be more worried about his hair flipping into his eyes. He was able to throw six innings with five strikeouts and just one earned run, so it sounds like he was right that it wasn't a big deal. It's good to hear that he doesn't think the blister was an issue, though blisters can last a long time for pitchers and have significant impacts. Rich Hill, Aaron Sanchez and Johnny Cueto all battled blisters last year and either missed time or saw their performance suffer. Given Syndergaard's lack of concern about this particular blister, it would be wrong to get too worried right away, but if reports of more blisters pop up over his next few starts, there's a chance his numbers could suffer.
