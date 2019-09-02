Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Blanks Nats for 10th win

Syndergaard (10-7) picked up the win in Monday's 7-3 victory over the Nationals, giving up three hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out 10.

Tyler Bashlor spoiled the potential combined shutout in the ninth inning, but that took nothing away from Thor's dominant afternoon. It's the third time this year the right-hander has whiffed double-digit batters, and Syndergaard will take a 3.97 ERA and 171:43 K:BB through 170 innings into his next start Sunday, at home against the Phillies.