Mets' Noah Syndergaard: BP pushed back

Syndergaard (lat) won't throw batting practice for a couple days, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Syndergaard was originally supposed to face hitters in BP on Wednesday, but manager Terry Collins said the team decided to wait a couple more days "to err on the side of caution." He hasn't faced live hitters since landing on the disabled list back at the end of April, and seeing as the Mets are out of contention, they'll likely continue to proceed cautiously with their ace.

