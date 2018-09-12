Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Cleared to start Friday
Syndergaard (ribs) is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Red Sox, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Syndergaard had an injury scare when he was hit in the ribs with a line drive in his last start Saturday against the Phillies, resulting in him being pulled from the outing after tossing 6.2 innings. It appears his removal was strictly precautionary, as X-rays conducted afterward revealed no structural damage to Syndergaard's ribs. With five full days to rest up and recover, Syndergaard isn't expected to face any restrictions with his pitch count as he takes the hill Friday for the 22nd time this season.
