Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Completes bullpen session Tuesday

Syndergaard (finger) completed a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Syndergaard resumed throwing off a mound Sunday and is slated to throw live batting practice Friday, which should provide a better idea about his potential return. The 25-year-old will likely require a minor-league rehab assignment since he will have spent at least a full month on the disabled list.

More News
Our Latest Stories