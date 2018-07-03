Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Completes sim game Tuesday
Syndergaard (finger) tossed a 50-pitch simulated game in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Syndergaard's next step will likely be a rehab assignment, which could potentially happen this weekend if his finger feels healthy Wednesday morning. If he's not cleared to head down to the minors -- or activated outright -- in the coming days, don't expect to see him back with the Mets until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Simulated game on tap•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Completes bullpen session Tuesday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Throws off mound•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Increases throwing distance•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Plays catch Monday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Improving, but return date unclear•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...