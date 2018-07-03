Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Completes sim game Tuesday

Syndergaard (finger) tossed a 50-pitch simulated game in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Syndergaard's next step will likely be a rehab assignment, which could potentially happen this weekend if his finger feels healthy Wednesday morning. If he's not cleared to head down to the minors -- or activated outright -- in the coming days, don't expect to see him back with the Mets until after the All-Star break.

