Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Confirmed as Saturday's starter
Syndergaard (lat) has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Saturday's game again the Nationals.
Syndergaard is scheduled to throw only one inning Saturday, but he will be taking the mound for the Mets for the first time in nearly five months. As long as all goes well, he could make one more appearance before the regular season concludes. Fantasy owners did not get what they hoped out of Syndergaard in 2017, but barring any setbacks the rest of way, his return to the mound should erase any concern heading into the offseason.
