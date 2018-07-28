Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter

Syndergaard (illness) will start Wednesday against the Nationals, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

We knew Syndergaard would be returning from a bout with hand, foot and mouth disease in that series in Washington, and now we know the exact date. This eliminates the possibility of a two-start week for Syndergaard. He last pitched July 20 against the Yankees, giving up one run on eight hits while striking out four over five innings.

