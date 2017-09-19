Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Could make two appearances before end of season

Syndergaard (lat) may make two appearances over the rest of the season, Matt Ehalt of NorthJersey.com reports.

He felt really good following Monday's simulated game, in which he threw 39 pitches. The team will wait to see how he feels Tuesday before determining the next step, but it seems possible he could start Saturday's game against the Nationals. Unfortunately, it does not sound like Syndergaard will be treated like a traditional starting pitcher, as his pitch count likely won't allow him to go deep enough to qualify for a win, whenever he does return to the mound. It sounds like he would be allowed to make two appearances before the end of the season, with a start coming this weekend and then another one coming sometime next week.