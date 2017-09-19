Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Could make two appearances before end of season
Syndergaard (lat) may make two appearances over the rest of the season, Matt Ehalt of NorthJersey.com reports.
He felt really good following Monday's simulated game, in which he threw 39 pitches. The team will wait to see how he feels Tuesday before determining the next step, but it seems possible he could start Saturday's game against the Nationals. Unfortunately, it does not sound like Syndergaard will be treated like a traditional starting pitcher, as his pitch count likely won't allow him to go deep enough to qualify for a win, whenever he does return to the mound. It sounds like he would be allowed to make two appearances before the end of the season, with a start coming this weekend and then another one coming sometime next week.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Faces live hitters Monday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Must face live hitters again before returning•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Could pitch this weekend•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Bullpen slated for Thursday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Lined up for bullpen session•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Will play catch Wednesday•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...