Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Could return next weekend
Syndergaard (finger) could return next weekend in Arizona in a best-case scenario, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Syndergaard was lined up to return from the disabled list Sunday, but the Mets changed plans after the right-hander experienced swelling and discomfort following a throwing session. If he does not have any further issues with the finger in the coming days, Syndergaard could throw a simulated game toward the middle of next week in a bid to return for the Diamondbacks series, set for June 14-17. Seth Lugo will fill in for Syndergaard in the rotation for the time being.
