Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Could return when first eligible
Syndergaard (finger) could return from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Syndergaard landed on the disabled list Tuesday with a strained ligament in his right index finger, but his stay on the shelf could be an abbreviated one. It sounds like the 25-year-old could have continued to pitch through the issue, however the Mets opted to play it safe with their ace and give him some time to rest and recover. Syndergaard is expected to wear a splint for a little while before attempting to throw a bullpen session over the weekend; if all goes well during the bullpen, he could rejoin the rotation against the Orioles on June 5, the first day he's eligible to return. That said, the Mets will proceed cautiously with the right-hander given his importance to the team.
