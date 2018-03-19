Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Cruises through seven innings Sunday

Syndergaard gave up one run on eight hits over seven innings while striking out five in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

It seems safe to say the right-hander is ready for his Opening Day assignment. Syndergaard has posted a 23:6 K:BB in 20 innings this spring, and if he stays healthy in 2018 he's more than capable of putting up Cy Young Award-worthy numbers.

