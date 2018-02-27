Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Dazzles in first spring appearance
Syndergaard threw two perfect innings and struck out two batters in Monday's Grapefruit League contest against the Astros.
Syndergaard started just seven games last season, as a case of bicep tendinitis and a torn lat muscle made him unavailable for the bulk of the year. The 25-year-old righty didn't show any signs of said ailments in his first game of the 2018 Grapefruit League on Monday. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported that Syndergaard threw 11 pitches that registered at 100 MPH or more, and he needed just 22 pitches to get through two innings of work. Now that he's returned to full health, Syndergaard figures to be one of the game's premier pitching options.
