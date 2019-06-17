Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Dealing with low-grade strain

Syndergaard's hamstring strain is a low-grade one, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Syndergaard was forced to leave his previous start Saturday against the Cardinals with the injury and subsequently landed on the injured list. The issue doesn't appear to be particularly serious, and it sounds as though he'll miss just one start.

More News
Our Latest Stories