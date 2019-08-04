Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Delivers quality start in win

Syndergaard (8-5) gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three through seven innings to take the win over the Pirates on Sunday.

Syndergaard cruised through six scoreless innings before allowing his only run in his final frame. Syndergaard has pitched at least seven innings in five consecutive starts and has a 1.78 ERA since the All-Star break. The 26-year-old has a 3.96 ERA with 140 strikeouts through 22 starts this season. Syndergaard will make his next start Saturday against the Nationals at Citi Field.