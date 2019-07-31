Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Dominant in no-decision

Syndergaard didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-2 extra-innings win over the White Sox, giving up an unearned run on five hits and a walk over 7.1 innings while striking out 11.

The right-hander continues his recent resurgence -- Thor has tossed at least seven innings in each of his last four starts, posting a 1.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB through 28.1 innings over that stretch. Unfortunately for him, he's only picked up the win in one of them, as Edwin Diaz blew the save Tuesday. Assuming he isn't dealt at the trade deadline, Syndergaard will try to keep things rolling in his next outing Sunday in Pittsburgh.