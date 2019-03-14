Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Dominates Astros
Syndergaard tossed 5.2 scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five.
Thor continues to hammer the opposition, and Syndergaard now boasts a 19:7 K:BB through 14.1 spring innings to go along with a 1.88 ERA. Jacob deGrom remains the Mets' No. 1 starter, but if Syndergaard can stay healthy in 2019, he's just as capable of putting together a Cy Young-caliber campaign.
