Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Dominates Nats on Thursday
Syndergaard struck out seven over 3.1 scoreless innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, giving up two hits and two walks.
Fantasy GMs who weren't able to secure one of the elite crop of aces in early drafts and auctions, and had to roll the dice on Syndergaard at the top of their staff instead, have to be thrilled with his 13:3 K:BB through 8.1 innings to begin the spring. If the 25-year-old can stay healthy this season, he's more than capable of posting numbers every bit as good as those of the pitchers above him on ADP lists.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans four in Saturday start•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Dazzles in first spring appearance•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Avoids arbitration with Mets•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans in two in short start•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Will start Sunday on 25-pitch limit•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Slated to pitch Sunday•
-
Moustakas back in KC
Heath Cummings says this isn't a great landing spot for Mike Moustakas in Fantasy and it squeezes...
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...