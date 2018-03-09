Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Dominates Nats on Thursday

Syndergaard struck out seven over 3.1 scoreless innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, giving up two hits and two walks.

Fantasy GMs who weren't able to secure one of the elite crop of aces in early drafts and auctions, and had to roll the dice on Syndergaard at the top of their staff instead, have to be thrilled with his 13:3 K:BB through 8.1 innings to begin the spring. If the 25-year-old can stay healthy this season, he's more than capable of posting numbers every bit as good as those of the pitchers above him on ADP lists.