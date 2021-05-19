Syndergaard (elbow) allowed one hit and no walks while striking out five in four innings during a rehab start for Low-A St. Lucie on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Syndergaard was making his first appearance in a game since he underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2020, and he threw 44 pitches in his start while showing a fastball that hovered around 93 to 95 miles per hour. Syndergaard is expected to remain with Low-A St. Lucie until the end of May, but the right-hander should ramp up his workload in the coming weeks and could be on track to return to the major-league roster in mid-June.