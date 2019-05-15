Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Eight strong innings

Syndergaard (3-3) allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six across eight innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Nationals.

Syndergaard didn't rack up strikeouts at a prolific rate, but instead worked efficiently needing only 101 pitches to record 24 outs. It was his third start of seven or more innings this season, and second in his past three games. Despite a bloated 4.74 ERA on the campaign, Syndergaard appears to be getting on track, allowing just four earned runs across his last 23 innings. He'll look to continue his improved form in his next start, likely to come in a favorable matchup at Miami on Sunday.