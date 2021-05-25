Syndergaard (elbow) was removed from Tuesday's rehab start with Low-A St. Lucie for precautionary reasons due to right elbow soreness.

The right-hander lasted only one inning before being lifted and appeared to show decreased fastball velocity as he worked through the frame. The exit is considered precautionary, but that does little to quell concerns with Syndergaard on his way back from Tommy John surgery in March 2020. The 28-year-old likely will be reevaluated before the next steps of his rehab are determined.