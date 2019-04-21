Mets' Noah Syndergaard: ERA continues to rise

Syndergaard (1-2) yielded six runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks in five innings during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He struck out five batters and took the loss.

Syndergaard didn't allow a home run, but St. Louis was able to put together several rallies on him. He's allowed at least four earned runs in four of his first five starts in 2019, giving him an unsightly 5.90 ERA in 29 frames. That ERA is worst after the first five starts of the season in his career. He'll look to get back on track against Milwaukee on Saturday.