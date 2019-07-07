Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Escapes with sixth win
Syndergaard (6-4) picked up the win Saturday, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings while striking out three in a 6-5 victory over the Phillies.
The right-hander wasn't sharp, throwing only 53 of 87 pitches for strikes and managing an un-Thorlike eight swinging strikes, but he got enough run support to win his third straight decision. Syndergaard will take a 4.68 ERA and 101:30 K:BB through 105.2 innings into the All-Star break.
