Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Exits after getting hit by liner

Syndergaard exited Saturday's game against the Phillies after getting hit in the side with a liner, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Syndergaard was quickly removed after taking a comebacker off his side with two outs in the seventh inning, though it's worth noting that the Mets were winning 9-4 and he had already thrown 109 pitches. The right-hander allowed four runs on 12 hits and five walks while striking out four before exiting.