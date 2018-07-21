Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Expected to make next start

Manager Mickey Callaway stated Syndergaard (hand) "ended up being fine" following Friday's outing against the Yankees, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Syndergaard was removed after five innings after the Mets were concerned with a decrease in his velocity. After further evaluation, the lefty appears to be healthy, and he'll make his next scheduled start against the Padres on Wednesday.

