Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Expected to return next weekend

Syndergaard isn't expected to return until next weekend's series against the Yankees, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

He is not going to be ready to come off the disabled list Tuesday, when first eligible, and if he pitched Wednesday, he would be unable to pitch in the Subway Series, which is apparently a factor in the decision making. This makes it sound as though Syndergaard will return Friday, June 8 at home against the Yankees.