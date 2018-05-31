Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Expects to miss one or two starts
Syndergaard (finger) said Thursday he expects to miss one or two starts, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Syndergaard hit the disabled list Tuesday -- although the move was retroactive to Saturday -- with a strained ligament in his right index finger, and believed he could spend the minimum 10 days on the DL. The 25-year-old missed his scheduled start Wednesday, and one or two more missed starts would likely give him a return around the second week of June.
