Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Eyeing Friday return
Syndergaard (finger) will toss a bullpen session Wednesday and will be activated to start Friday against the Nationals if the session goes well, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Syndergaard has been out since late May after straining a ligament in his right index finger. He performed well in a rehab start Sunday, showcasing his typical velocity and throwing 71 pitches. The Mets are very much in the middle of a lost season and have little reason to rush Syndergaard, so he could end up being bumped back until after the All-Star break, but signs seem to point to him coming back Friday.
