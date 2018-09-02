Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans 11 in complete game

Syndergaard (10-3) fired a two-hit complete game Sunday, allowing just one run in the 4-1 victory over the Giants. He struck out 11 and walked one while earning the win.

Oddly enough, the only run scored on Syndergaard all day came on a sacrifice fly from Giants starting pitcher Chris Stratton. The righty flamethrower was absolutely dealing Sunday, needing 114 pitches to finish off the 11-strikeout performance. Thor dropped his ERA down to 3.33 alongside a strong 128:26 K:BB. He'll take the mound at home against the Phillies on Saturday.