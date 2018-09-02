Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans 11 in complete game
Syndergaard (10-3) fired a two-hit complete game Sunday, allowing just one run in the 4-1 victory over the Giants. He struck out 11 and walked one while earning the win.
Oddly enough, the only run scored on Syndergaard all day came on a sacrifice fly from Giants starting pitcher Chris Stratton. The righty flamethrower was absolutely dealing Sunday, needing 114 pitches to finish off the 11-strikeout performance. Thor dropped his ERA down to 3.33 alongside a strong 128:26 K:BB. He'll take the mound at home against the Phillies on Saturday.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Knocked around vs. Cubs•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Grabs ninth win•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Surrenders four in loss to Phillies•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Strikes out seven in win over Marlins•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Secures seventh win•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Takes second loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...