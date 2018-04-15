Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans 11 in no-decision

Syndergaard allowed one unearned run on two hits and a walk across 5.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Brewers. He struck out 11.

Syndergaard pounded the strike zone as he set a new season high in punchouts, but an elevated pitch count caused his removal with two outs remaining in the sixth inning. He was dominant at times and put just three men on base, but a lack of early run support squandered his chance at earning win number three. Syndergaard will carry a rebounding 2.95 ERA and a stellar 13.9 K/9 into Friday's start against the Braves.