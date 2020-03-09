Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans four Astros on Sunday

Syndergaard gave up one run on two runs while striking out four over three innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The right-hander continues to put together a very impressive spring. Syndergaard now has a 3.38 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB through eight innings, and he appears healthy and ready to rebound from the career-worst 4.28 ERA he posted in 2019.