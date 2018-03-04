Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans four in Saturday start
Syndergaard allowed one run on a hit and a walk while striking out four over three innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.
He had his adrenaline a little more under control in his second spring outing, topping out at 100 mph with his fastball rather than living there. Still, Thor's hammer curveball was on full display, and his stuff appeared to be in midseason form, even if his stamina isn't. A healthy Syndergaard is a legitimate Cy Young contender, but after managing only seven starts for the Mets last year, the 25-year-old has something to prove on that front before he can be considered a true fantasy ace.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Dazzles in first spring appearance•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Avoids arbitration with Mets•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans in two in short start•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Will start Sunday on 25-pitch limit•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Slated to pitch Sunday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Set for one more appearance•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...