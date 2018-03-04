Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans four in Saturday start

Syndergaard allowed one run on a hit and a walk while striking out four over three innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

He had his adrenaline a little more under control in his second spring outing, topping out at 100 mph with his fastball rather than living there. Still, Thor's hammer curveball was on full display, and his stuff appeared to be in midseason form, even if his stamina isn't. A healthy Syndergaard is a legitimate Cy Young contender, but after managing only seven starts for the Mets last year, the 25-year-old has something to prove on that front before he can be considered a true fantasy ace.

