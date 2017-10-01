Play

Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans in two in short start

Syndergaard struck out a pair in two innings while throwing 26 pitches in his start Sunday against the Phillies.

He did not factor in the decision, of course, given the brevity of the outing. Syndergaard heads into the offseason presumably healthy, which allow him to progress through a normal preparation schedule with the hope of a return to dominance over a full season in 2018.

